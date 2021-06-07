With Summer coming up, BC Parks is spreading the message, “nature is for everyone.”

According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, BC Parks has seen a significant increase in the diversity of park visitors over the past decade, and park visitation is reaching new record highs. BC Parks is expanding accessibilty through new projects in campgrounds, day-use areas, playgrounds, and a new welcome sign conveying the principle that nature is for all.

“Our provincial parks are a place for everyone, and these initiatives are the beginning of a renewed commitment and an important step in our long-term commitment to inclusion, equity and diversity,” says Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment, “Our province is strong because of the diversity of our people, and it is important that our parks system ensures that everyone is welcome and comfortable as they enjoy British Columbia’s spectacular outdoors.”

Some of the parks in the Cariboo have already received some accessibilty upgrades. For instance, Horsefly Lake Park has signage that uses big and contrasting letters to make it easier to read, as well as pathways with minimal slope to make it easier to walk.

Other Cariboo Parks with improved accessibility include Lac La Hache Park, Bowron Lake, and Ten Mile Lake.

Information on accessibility in BC Parks can be found on their website.