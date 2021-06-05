100 Mile House RCMP say they were advised of the threat Friday, just before noon.

According to police, the threat was against the local Ministry of Children and Family Development Office regarding their handling of family court matters and custody issues in 100 Mile House.

Police say a 38-year-old male suspect, who is known to police, had made direct threats and reference to the Ministry office and several social workers. Police say the Ministry office went into lockdown mode, and was further secured by police presence The family involved in the messaging from the suspect was also given police over-watch at their home.

Police say an operations plan was developed to arrest the man, which was safely completed and the suspect was arrested. Police cleared the suspect’s residence in Forest Grove to ensure it could be considered safe and occupied prior to a search warrant being completed. While clearing the residence, police say a shotgun and ammunition were found in plain view. Police say the search warrant was completed with assistance from the RCMP North District General Investigative Section out of Williams Lake.

The man was held for a judicial bail hearing this morning.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on this event is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.