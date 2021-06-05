100 Mile House RCMP were called to the BMO just before 6:00 AM Friday, and police had seen a glass break into the main building of the bank.

After clearing the building, police were advised of a complaint near Donex on Birch Avenue. Police say they found a 27-year-old Caucasian male on the ground with drug paraphernalia in his possession.

According to police, he has been arrested before for similar events. Police say the suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and police found a stamp belonging to BMO, as well as several BMO envelopes in his backpack. He was then arrested for the break and enter to the BMO and possession of the stolen property.

“The 100 Mile House RCMP wish to thank the witnesses involved in this investigation,” says Staff Sargent Svend Nielson, “100 Mile House RCMP remind the public that if it is suspicious or appears out of the ordinary to you, it would be the same for us as well.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the suspect is still in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.