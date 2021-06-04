Organizers are asking all truckers to join the convoy to show solidarity and support for everyone that attended the residential schools. Tomorrow morning (Saturday, June 5) at 8:00 am the convoy trucks are meeting at the Four Rivers Co-op on highway 97 and will be heading out at 8:30 am.

The leading truck will be a white TLC logging truck driven by James Vigh. The trucks will convoy to Kamloops and meet with the other two convoys coming from Merritt and Kelowna at 10:30 am at the scales. From there everyone will go through Kamloops and then to the former residential school. Amber Vigh says “All trucks are welcome and please feel free to join in along the way.’’