There were pieces of glass on the floor as RCMP responded to an alarm call at the Bank of Montreal this morning (Friday, June 4, 2021).

Upon arrival, they found that the inside door to the bank was shattered. One Hundred Mile House RCMP Constable Griffin said they had secured the scene and will be conducting forensic investigations inside the bank. Police say they will be there for several hours and possibly there for the rest of the day.