New affordable homes for seniors are coming to the Lake City through the BC Community Housing Fund.

“These new homes mean that thousands of families, seniors and Indigenous peoples in our province will enjoy safe, new, affordable homes,” says David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “These homes are part of the nearly 30,000 affordable homes now complete or underway in every corner of the province, building on the significant momentum as we recover from more than a decade of underinvestment in housing by the old government. We’re making good progress in addressing the housing crisis for all British Columbians, and there’s more to do.”

The 36 homes will be built as an addition to Glen Arbor in partnership with the Cariboo Park Home Society.

“It’s been a long time coming,” says Williams Lake Mayor and Glen Arbor Chair Walt Cobb, “[Glen Arbour] put in an application for 36 more units, and we have a waiting list of 36 or 38. I don’t think once it’s built we’ll have much trouble filling it up.

The new homes are part of more than 2,400 new affordable rental homes through this intake of the BC Community Housing Fund, providing affordable housing for individuals, families, seniors, people with disabilities, and Indigenous Peoples throughout BC.

“Every one of the affordable homes announced today is desperately needed and will change the life course for thousands of individuals and families in the decades ahead,” says Jill Atkey, CEO, BC Non-Profit Housing Association. “The community housing sector looks forward to working with municipal partners to ensure these new homes are built as quickly as possible.”

The Community Housing Fund is part of the Province’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan.