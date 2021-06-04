The water levels in the Quesnel area are expected to rise substantially over the weekend.

Sylvain Gauthier is the Outgoing Emergency Services Coordinator.

“Right now we’re pretty well where the water levels should be because we’re having seasonal temperatures, but we do expect both the Fraser and the Quesnel to rise significantly over the weekend, and the upcoming days due to the forecast in higher temperature and heavy rainfall at higher elevations.”

Gauthier says he anticipates that they could be starting to take measurements early next week.

“Probably Monday or Tuesday we’ll have to have a look and start seriously thinking about it, but it all depends on the amount of water, the amount of rain that we’re going to get this weekend.”

The River Forecast Centre has issued a high stream flow advisory for the upper Fraser, which extends from Prince George to Hope.