The number of residents who signed up for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System was up last month.

Stephanie Masun, Manager of Emergency Programs and Disaster Resilience for the Cariboo Regional District, said 89 people registered for this free of charge system that provides mass emergency notifications.

Mason said anyone who still wants to register can do it year-round.

“There’s a link on our website, right on our home page, that you click the button for the Emergency Notification System and it takes you to a sign-up page and the log-in page. So if you’ve already logged in you can access it right away and if you do need to sign up it just takes a moment or two and it’s pretty fast and people can do it themselves online.”

Masun also explained how this system differs from the Provincial one.

“The Provincial System tends to use communication channels which are standardized, and that means newer cell phones would get a standard message, radio stations, and television stations. The Cariboo Regional District and the other municipalities’ system is a bit different. You register the communications channels you wish to receive a message through, so you could sign up to receive an email to your email address, you can sign up for your landline phone which is not available through the Provincial System, and you could also add your cell phone and/or alternate numbers like your work number. So if you were working during the week and you want the notification to come to you at work, that is one thing that you can set up for yourself so you can tailor it.”

Masun added the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System is the best way to get notified of something happening in your neighborhood.