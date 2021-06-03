A Cariboo Fire Centre crew was called in to attend a fire in the Lake City earlier today (June 3rd).

Erin Bull, Fire Information Officer explains.

“This morning there was a fire reported close to Williams Lake near Coleman Road. We did have 6 firefighters respond. They found the fire to be about 3 metres by metres in size and that fire is now out.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Bull said the fire danger rating through a lot of the Cariboo is moderate right now.

There is only one active wildfire that is in the Chilcotin Zone and Bull said it’s less than a hectare in size and is under control at this time.