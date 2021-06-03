The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) is hoping the Chilko Lake’s TV appearance will draw tourists to the area.

Chilko Lake was the filming location for “Alone”, a survival show in which participants brave the elements, wildlife, and isolation to win a $500,000 prize.

CCCTA Director of Marketing Sydney Redpath says the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast is known for wide-open spaces, iconic landscapes, and magnificent wildlife, and Chilko Lake was chosen for all of those reasons. “It’s a great opportunity for us to show that people can actually travel here and do it safely, regardless of your wilderness and backcountry expertise,” Redpath says.

Redpath says they were also involved in scouting the location and connecting them with the Xeni Gwet’in people, as well as BC Parks to obtain the necessary permissions needed to produce the show.

“This series will be one of the biggest spotlights ever shone on our incredible region, and people all over North America will see that the great place we live is a great place to visit,” says Amy Thacker, CEO of CCCTA, “We want to make sure viewers across Canada and down the U.S. Northwest know about the show and can see our region is the best place to go for their future outdoor adventures when we are permitted to travel again.”

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism is hoping the natural beauty shown on-screen will bring tourists to the Chilcotin and they are holding a contest to give away two tourist prize packages for experiences near the filming locations.

“Alone” will air Thursdays at 9:30 on the History Channel.