Dennis Scott is due back in provincial court in Williams Lake on November 22nd.

He’s facing numerous charges, including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence, and possession of body armor without a permit.

100 Mile House RCMP say they received a report back on November 9th of last year of a male driving a vehicle on a property in the 103 Mile area and pushing another vehicle over an embankment.

The male is then accused of entering the residence with a rifle and demanding to know where his children were.

Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene.