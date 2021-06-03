The District of 100 Mile House says water service has been restored to the area.

Original Story:

Crews are working to fix a water main leak on Spruce Avenue in 100 Mile House.

Director of Community Services Todd Conway says the water will be shut off as crews work to fix the leak. He says the water main has been isolated and Spruce Avenue is the only affected area.

“Once the water is turned back on the water could be cloudy or a little bit dirty so we ask that residents there to run their water until it cleans up,” Conway says.

Conway says the main is expected to be fixed by the end of the day.