The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo last week was back down to single digits.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo’s local health regions between May 23rd and 29th.

The new cases were evenly divided between the Cariboo/Chilcotin and Quesnel health regions, each region had 4 new cases. Both regions had decreased in new cases from the week of May 16th to 22nd. the Cariboo/Chilcotin reported 8 that week, and Quesnel reported 7.

As of May 31st, 56% of people aged 12 and up in the Quesnel area and 57% of people in the Cariboo/Chilcotin area have had at least one dose of vaccine.

The 100 Mile House region reported no new cases for the second week in a row.

61% of people over the age of 12 in 100 Mile House have received one dose of vaccine.