The Cariboo Friendship Society has been leasing the “Longhouse” located in Stampede Park as an emergency shelter space required for the COVID-19.

The Longhouse was used by the Cariboo Friendship Society in partnership with BC Housing for shelter clients to maintain a safe social distance. 20 temporary pods were installed in the Longhouse for this purpose, as well as temporary washroom facilities.

The current lease ended on May 31st, 2021, but may be extended for an additional 6 months upon mutual agreement of parties.

Rosanna McGregor, Executive Director of the Cariboo Friendship Society brought the request to extend the lease to the end of November before the Committee of the Whole Tuesday. The Committee voted to approve a recommendation to extend the lease.