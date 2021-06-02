The Guide Outfitters Association of BC recognized a Williams Lake guide this past weekend.

Larry Fitzpatrick was honored with a second-place award for his exemplary guiding that began back in 2003.

Fitzpatrick said he started guiding 3 years after he had fractured his skull in a car accident.

Since then he worked for several guide outfitters in the province.

“I started just past Likely and guided there for a couple of years. Then I went out to Puntzi for a few more, until about 2012 and now I’m guiding north of Fort St James.”

Over the past 17 years, he’s guided hunters from many countries that included the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania, and the United States.

Fitzpatrick was humble when asked how he felt about getting this recognition

“I was pretty stoked just to be recognized, I thought that was really awesome. The guy who first was definitely deserving of it so I was happy for him and quite happy for myself.”

Fitzpatrick says he’s always loved the outdoors ever since he was a youth he would rodeo with his dad, and go hunting and fishing.

Even after 17 years Fitzpatrick said he plans to continue guiding because he has fun, gets to hear and tell good stories, and best of all meets some pretty awesome people.