For the first time in over seven months, BC’s daily COVID-19 case count dipped below 200.

The province saw just 184 new cases.

There were only 19 new cases in Interior Health, and just two identified in Northern Health.

Across BC there are currently 2,800 active cases while 254 people are in the hospital, 80 of whom are in ICU.

“Today, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) provided guidance on the interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines for first and second doses. NACI confirmed the safety and effectiveness of interchanging vaccines and reaffirmed the recommendation to prioritize second doses for those at highest risk of severe illness and death,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

70.4% of all adults in BC and 67% of those 12 + have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

This comes as now 3,303,334 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the province, 191,222 of which are second doses.

There have been no more virus-related deaths in BC as the province’s death toll remains at 1,703.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +2 (7,685)

Interior Health: +19 (11,793)

Fraser Health: +113 (83,166)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +48 (33,957)

Island Health: +1 (4,880)

Outside of Canada: +1