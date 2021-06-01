(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

A black bear attack north of Prince George is under investigation by the BC Conservation Office.

According to its Twitter page, the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday when a man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The attack took place at a remote work campsite with the victim being an employee who was taken to University Hospital.

The bear was subsequently killed by another worker after the attack.

The victim received medical treatment on-site and has been transported to hospital in Prince George.

All remaining camp employees have left the area.