Williams Lake RCMP say they received a call Monday evening reporting multiple gunshots coming from a residence in the 1900 block of South Lakeside Drive in the city.

Police say they immediately attended and set up containment in the area with support from Police Dog Service.

According to police, verbal callouts were made to people in the home, and four people came out and were taken into custody without incident. Police then entered the home, and found one more person.

Police say they obtained a search warrant, and located two shotguns and multiple rounds of ammunition.

“This residence is known to police, and is associated to gang activity,” Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargent Del Byron, “Williams Lake RCMP remain committed to gang suppression.”

According to police, all five people in the home were arrested and could face charges related to firearms offences.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.