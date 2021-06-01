The search for a missing person in the Williams Lake area is now over.

Rcmp say the 38-year old man reported missing on May 27 was found deceased and foul play is not suspected.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson thanked everyone who participated in the search efforts and says their condolences are with family and friends at this difficult time.

BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation and no further information will be available at this time.