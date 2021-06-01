The Nazko First Nation has signed an impact benefits agreement with Artemis Gold, the company behind the Blackwater Gold project.

Chief Leah Stump explains what this means to the band…

“The agreement is just ensuring that Nazko will have meaningful oversight of the project activities, for the life of the project. It provides benefits to our community as a whole, and offers employment and other opportunities to our members.”

Stump says it also allows Nazko to hold Artemis accountable, and have influence in project decisions that effect their title and rights.

She says it also addresses specific concerns that they had with the project.

“While the mine site is located outside Nazko territory, we were concerned about the downstream effects into our waterways and fisheries, and the use of forest services roads and development of transmission lines in Nazko territory.”

Stump says they were able to focus on these issues and identify Nazko’s role in emergency situations and monitoring project activities and territories, and participating in the future regulatory and project decisions.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, May 25.

The Blackwater Gold project will consist of an open pit gold and silver mine and ore processing facility about 160 kilometres southwest of Prince George, and 112 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof.