Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There has been another COVID-19 exposure at Voyageur Elementary School and Barlow Creek Elementary School in Quesnel.

A letter went home from Northern Health to parents on Monday.

The exposure occurred on May 26th and 27th at Voyageur and on the 25th at Barlow Creek.

As per procedure, Public Health is now working to identify any close contacts among staff or students.

Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified directly by public health and asked to isolate for 14 days from their last date of possible exposure.

This is the second exposure at both of these schools.

These are the 13th exposure in the Quesnel School District overall, since the pandemic began.