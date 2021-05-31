Work to repair flooding and damage continues at over 100 road sites in the Cariboo.

The Ministry of Transportation and Highways says approximately 200 of their people and contractors along with 90 pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed throughout the region.

On May 10, 2021, a District Operations Centre (DOC) was established in Williams Lake to support this emergency and facilitate a coordinated response.

To date, over 40 sites have been repaired.

Dog Creek Road- completed a culvert installation and ditch work at the Roberts Drive intersection.

Northern Ranches Road- repaired soft road surface areas by placing rock in the road base and capping with crushed gravel.

And the Quesnel-Hixon Road (near Landry Road)- placed protective riprap on the bank of the river and hauled gravel to repair soft spots on the road.

Anyone with questions about a particular Cariboo road can call the DOC’s toll-free line 1-844-933-03-33 for the most up-to-date information. e