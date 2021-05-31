Flags have been lowered to half-mast at schools throughout the Cariboo following the tragic news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children who were students at the former Kamloops residential school.

Tony Goulet, the Chair of Quesnel’s Board of Education, says they had to do something and will be doing more to acknowledge the horrific story.

“I think there will be more to come, but as we go through this I think lowering the flags for 215 hours, for one hour of every child is a starting point for us. We will be planning other things as well.”

Goulet says they are also encouraging staff and students to wear an orange shirt starting tomorrow to remember the thousands of children who were sent to residential schools and for those who never returned home.

School District 27 encouraged their staff and those who wish, to wear orange today to show their support to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc peoples.

Goulet, also the Executive Director at the Native Friendship Centre in Quesnel, says they are also planning to honour the victims.

“We’re working on maybe starting this afternoon with 215 candles and a memorial space within the hall. You can say a prayer, probably have some drumming and different things. It’s a way for the community to come and respect, and this will happen all week for us, so we’ll plan this for the whole week and maybe into the next week as well.”

Goulet says the entire community is welcome to stop by.