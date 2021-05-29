100 Mile House RMCP has confirmed that Leah Buckner has been located alive and safe after being reported missing Friday morning.

According to police, she was found around 2:15 this afternoon by an RCMP Air Services helicopter with a Search and Rescue spotter on board.

According to police, she had gone hiking and became disoriented. She found a powerline which she followed until located by the RCMP Air Service Helicopter, around 5 kilometres from her last known location. Police say she sustained no injuries.

Corporal Jason Nash of the 100 Mile House RCMP says the search was a successful collaborative effort involving South Cariboo Search and Rescue, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, Wells Gray Search and Rescue, Kamloops Search and Rescue, West Chilcotin search and Rescue, the 100 Mile House RCMP, and the North District GIS