CRD Chair Margo Wagner (left) is presented a plaque in recognition of her years of service to the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department by CRD Protective Services Manager Stuart Larson (photo submitted)

Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner is retiring from her role at the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Wagner says she’s been a member of the Forest Grove VFD since 2005, and she got involved after being asked to.

“Canim Lake was independent at the time, I met a few people who were members, they just asked me if I would get involved. Because at that time I wasn’t working, I had retired and hadn’t gotten into politics yet, so I felt it was a good way to meet people. My husband was a long-distance truck driver at the time, he was only home on weekends so I had the time to do it. I was a great group of people, and we decided we wanted to a part of Forest Grove, and the rest is history so they say.”

After her years of service to the Fire Department, she says it just time to stop.

“I’m busy with Cariboo Regional District stuff, I’m busy with Northern Development Trust stuff, I was running into the problem where the pager would go off at 2:00 in the morning, and it was a motor vehicle accident, and I knew if I went out, it wasn’t going to be a half-hour call, and I then I had board meetings in a few hours after that. Is my priority going out and helping people with the Forest Grove Fire Department, which I love doing, but I also have a commitment to constituents in my area.”

CRD Protective Services Manager Stuart Larson presented Wagner with a plaque in recognition of her contributions to the department. She says she was also given a bouquet of flowers at the last Forest Grove VFD meeting.