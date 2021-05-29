Over 100 people gathered last night (May 28) at the Lake City Secondary WL Campus school field to reflect and to be supported.

Williams Lake First Nation Cultural Coordinator, David Archie, put the event together after learning about the discovery of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Archie said it sparked an interest for the recognition of all of those left behind.

“Our elders talked about knowing that there were young ones buried there within the school and around the property for generations and generations, but finally it’s a recognition of that truth. So it’s sparking a somber and respectful opening of the truth. We have an opportunity to really welcome that truth knowing that it’s always been, but how do we move forward and now the healing can truly take the next step in its journey.”

Archie added that it was good to see Non-Indigenous people attend the ceremony as well.

“We all need to move forward together. We all have the same dreams for ourselves and our families and how we get there is not always the same path but when we find ourselves in the same celebrated place that’s what community is all about. We’re all moving forward as a people.”

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars said he was pleased by the show of support of other Chiefs who came to share their feelings.

“We’re all suffering the same pain. It’s not something that can be shouldered just on one Nation. It’s multiple Nations that went to those schools. It’s multiple Nations that suffered the monstrosities at those schools, that’s something we have to keep in mind in this healing process is that everybody bears the weight of it on their shoulders and what it’s going to do, and is doing, is bringing us all together as you have seen here tonight at this event.”