Williams Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating Oliver Rujanschi who has not been seen since May 27, 2021.

North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson says yesterday (May 27) afternoon at 3:05 Police received a report of a missing person.

“Oliver, last seen at his place of employment, suddenly left work around 2pm.” Saunderson said. “This is out of character for Oliver. Family and friends are concerned for his wellbeing and Police and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are actively searching for him.”

Oliver Rujanschi is described as being 6 foot 2 inches tall, 221 pounds with a slim build, green eyes, and blonde brown hair, and was wearing black jeans, a jean jacket, high visibility vest, and a hard hat.

Anyone with any information about Oliver Rujanschi, or where he might be, is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-62-11.