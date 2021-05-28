(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Health officials reported 317 new COVID-19 infections today (Friday) with 16 of those in Northern Health, and 60 in Interior Health.

There are 3,441 active cases in BC, 292 of those are in hospital while 79 of them are in ICU.

Two more people have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,692.

However, BC has reached another milestone for vaccinations cracking 3.1 million doses administered.

This means 67.2% of all adults in the province and nearly 63-percent of those 12 and over received their first dose.

BREAKDOWN BY HEALTH AUTHORITY:

Northern Health: +16 (7,641)

Interior Health: +60 (11,661)

Fraser Health: +163 (82,641)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +73 (33,769)

Island Health: +5 (4,861)