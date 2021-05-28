Dan Lowndes will replace Sue-Ellen Miller in the new year when she officially retires.

Lowndes has worked in the Quesnel School District since 2005 in a number of capacities, most recently as the District Principal of Support Services.

School Board Chair Tony Goulet says he likes the idea of hiring from within.

“It’s always nice when you can look within your own District and your own individuals. It shows that people really have good qualities and are real leaders.”

Goulet says it is also ideal that they found a replacement soon so that Loundes can now work with Sue-Ellen to get up to speed in the next few months.

“I think there are some things that can be coordinated and passed on between Sue-Ellen and Dan, so absolutely I think putting somebody in place sooner rather than later is really good for us, it gives them that opportunity to transition right into the role.”

Other positions that Loundes has held in the Quesnel School District include Principal of McNaughton Centre and Parkland Elementary School, Vice-Principal of Voyageur Elementary School and as a District Counsellor.

Goulet says Loundes is committed to equity for Indigenous students and building relationships with the Indigenous community.

He says his expertise in the area of mental health and well-being will guide the district as initiatives in these important areas are expanded provincially.