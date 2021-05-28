100 Mile House RCMP and South Cariboo Search and Rescue are searching for a missing woman near the Kokanee Bay Resort.

100 Mile RCMP say they received a missing person report for Leah Buckner this morning. She is described as:

A Caucasian female

5′ 6″

Approximately 100 lbs

Last seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie, possibly pink and white

According to Police, she is currently staying near the Kokanee Bay Resort north of Lac La Hache while her boyfriend is working in the area. They say it is normal for her to go hiking in the area they are staying. It is reported that it’s not unusual for her to stay out longer than normal, but this length of time is concerning as she is not prepared for cold and rainy conditions.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sargent Svend Nielson says South Cariboo Search and Rescue, an RCMP Police Dog Service Team, and BC Conservation officers are currently on-scene searching for Leah Buckner. Police and SAR are asking people to avoid the area around Begg Road and any routes along or going into Kokanee Pit Road.

Police believe there is a possibility that she has left the area, and has headed back home to Pentiction. Buckner’s family in Pentiction is being kept up-to-date with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leah Buckner is asked to contact their closest Policing Agency, the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.