Quesnel RCMP arrested two local residents at around 11-30 on Thursday night after the Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Doherty Drive.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says police seized drugs, cash, and firearms.

“The search resulted in the seizure of one kilogram of fentanyl, 245 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, and approximately $9,000 in cash.”

Weseen says the sheer volume of this seizure is a success in the battle against drug trafficking and illicit drug use in the community.

“When you think of the size of this seizure, a kilogram of fentanyl. Fentanyl is sold at a point of a gram, so 0.1, so that’s a street level dose .1 of a gram, so one kilogram of fentanyl is 10,000 street level doses.”

Weseen says this is the third seizure of firearms in one week from those who are involved in the drug trade.

He says the items that were recovered during this search warrant are the trifecta of drug trafficking.

“The illegal drugs are for sale and distribution, the cash is the profit the trafficker made by taking advantage of vulnerable people, and the firearms are used for intimidation and to protect their stash.”

Firearm and drug charges are being forwarded to the Crown for charge assessment, and the names of the people who were arrested are not being released at this time.