Williams Lake First Nation is excited about its latest development project.

Chief Administrative Officer Aaron Manella said it’s a new 2 point 2 kilometer connector trail between Chief Will-Yum RV Campsite and Sugar Cane that everyone can enjoy.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for a brand new multi-use trail not only for the Williams Lake First Nation but for the region at large. This is going to be a public trail facility that’s available to all participants in the region.”

This trail starts at the Chief Will-Yum RV Campsite and goes right alongside Highway 97 on the side hill and comes up right across from the intersection that goes into Sugar Cane.

Manella noted the trail offers spectacular views of the valley, old-growth trees, benches, a lookout platform, some bridges, and that anyone using it can hike, walk, bike, and run it.

On the Williams Lake First Nation Facebook page, WLFN Cultural Coordinator David Archer had toured it stating “this path is a healing trail on our own journey.”

Manella said Williams Lake First Nation has designed a master plan with future trails in the mix and over the next couple of years they plan to invest heavily in a trail network across the territory.

This new trail is set to open in the next few weeks.