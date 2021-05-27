Williams Lake RCMP seeking public help in finding wanted man
Kyle Gilpin (supplied by RCMP)
The Williams Lake RCMP is asking the public for assistance in finding a man wanted for breach of conditions in connection with second-degree murder charges.
Kyle Gilpin is described as:
- Indigenous Male
- 168 cms or 5′ 6″
- 55 kgs or 122 lbs
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Corporal Madonna Saunderson says Gilpin should not be confronted if located.
Anyone with information about Gilpin or his whereabouts is asked to contact either the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.