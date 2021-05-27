The Williams Lake RCMP is asking the public for assistance in finding a man wanted for breach of conditions in connection with second-degree murder charges.

Kyle Gilpin is described as:

Indigenous Male

168 cms or 5′ 6″

55 kgs or 122 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Corporal Madonna Saunderson says Gilpin should not be confronted if located.

Anyone with information about Gilpin or his whereabouts is asked to contact either the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.