(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

A baby crow is now in the care of the Second Chance Wildlife Centre in Quesnel after being rescued from a local elementary schoolyard.

Tammy Zacharias of the Second Chance Wildlife Centre says the fledgling was most likely learning to fly and had fallen out of a tree before it was stoned by a group of nearby children.

“We had got a call from the SPCA from a high school kid calling frantically that was watching some elementary kids stone the Crow, so that’s how we got involved and then the kids wouldn’t give us the Crow so then we got Conservation involved,” she explained.

Unfortunately, the surviving Crow wasn’t the only one attacked, another bird had been beaten so severely that it had died before anyone managed to intervene.

“There were two Crows involved, one other kid grabbed it before stoning it to death so we lost it,” Zacharias’ added.

After a long couple of days for the baby bird, the Crow is now healthy and safe in the hands of the Second Chance Wildlife Rescue.

“We try to make arrangements to get the animals from the people as quickly as possible but when they put us through to the SPCA and stuff it does take quite a while to get to us,” Zacharias’ explained.

Zacharias says she has never seen anything like this during her decade long career in animal rehabilitation and is reminding the public to leave fledgling crows alone while they’re learning to fly during this time of year.