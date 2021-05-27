For the first time in more than a decade the Quesnel School District will be looking for a new Superintendent.

Sue-Ellen Miller has announced that she will be retiring at the end of the year.

It will be official on January 1,2022.

Miller has been the Superintendent in Quesnel for 16 years.

A news release from the District talked about her legacy.

“Ms. Miller is leaving behind a legacy of exceptional leadership, with students at the forefront of every decision. Her passion for public education, equity and the success of all of our students has been an integral part of our district’s success for many years.”

Miller began her career with the District in July of 1989 as a Speech and Language Pathologist, a role she continued until 1994 when she became the temporary District Associate Principal of Student Support Services.

In 1995, she accepted a position as a First Nations Education Program Coordinator.

She was then appointed the District Associate Principal of Student Support Services that same year, followed by becoming the District Principal of Student Support Services in August of 1997.

From there, Sue-Ellen was appointed the Director of Instruction in July of 2003, her final stop before landing in her current position in November of 2005.

The Board of Education also commented on Thursday’s announcement.

“The Board would like to thank Sue-Ellen for her work toward equity for all students and providing outstanding leadership in embracing the calls to action of Truth and Reconciliation for Indigenous students. Sue-Ellen’s commitment to collaborative leadership, exceptional communication and inclusion of all is a testament to our moto “Together We Can.”