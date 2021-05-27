Mayor Walt Cobb (right) presents Brock Hoyer the Certificate of Merit (D. Bain, My Cariboo Now staff)

Brock Hoyer has been recognized by Mayor Walt Cobb and Council for his achievements in representing Williams Lake on the world stage.

The certificate reads:

Brock Hoyer has been honoured by the Mayor, Council and Citizens of Williams Lake, British Columbia for his noteworthy achievements in 2019 representing Williams Lake as the bronze medal finalist in Snowbike Cross at the X Games in Colorado, USA and his starring role in “The Way Home” by Stacked Films in Revelstoke, BC. These accomplishments have brought distinction to our Community and great pride to our Citizens.

Hoyer says he decided to not go to the 2020 X Games, but he has been riding locally this year.

Cobb presented the Certificate to Hoyer Thursday Morning.