Update – 4:42 PM:

The broken water pipe on Hutchison Road has been replaced, and the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.

Original Story:

The City of Williams Lake announced last night just after 6 that the damaged water pipe on Hutchison Road in the Hodgson Road area had been repaired.

Pending potability test results expected this evening, the City issued a boil water advisory for customers in the Westridge and Golf Course subdivisions, Terra Ridge and along Wotzke Drive and Hodgson Road until further notice.

Those residents are advised to heat water to a rolling boil for 2 minutes before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, and making ice or beverages.

The City of Williams Lake will provide further updates as they are available.