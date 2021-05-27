The 38-year-old snowblower at the Williams Lake Airport will be replaced.

According to a report from Manager of Public Works Matt Sutherland, staff have experienced difficulty in finding parts for the aged unit, and replacing it with a new snowblower would allow staff to continue to maintain Airport operation standards.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Councillor Scott Nelson said the City had applied for Airports Capital Assistance Program three different times for the snowblower. Funding was denied for the snowblower, but the city says they have budgeted for a snowblower.

“We did budget for this on the backstop that if it wasn’t funded for, we would have enough money to replace and pay cash for it,” said Nelson.

The City will pay $520,000 to replace the 38-year-old snowblower.