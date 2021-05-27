The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo went down last week.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo’s local health regions last week (May 16th to 22nd). That is a decrease of four, 19 cases were reported between May 9th and 15th.

Quesnel and 100 Mile House both saw decreases in new cases in their local health regions. Quesnel dropped to 7 new cases last week, down from 11 cases reported the week before. With the decrease, Quesnel once again has an average daily rate of new cases per 100,000 people between 0.1 and 5.0.

100 Mile House’s local health region had no new cases last week, after reporting 4 two weeks ago.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin was the only Cariboo local health region to have an increase in new cases. There were 8 new cases reported in the region last week, 5 were reported the week before.