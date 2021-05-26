(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC saw the lowest amount of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since October 29th, and BC now has the fewest active cases since November 6th.

This comes as 250 new cases were found in BC, as there are now 3,580 active.

Northern Health accounted for 8 of the new cases as the region now has 117 active, a mark that dropped by 11 since yesterday (Tuesday).

There were 40 new cases announced today in Interior Health.

Currently, 296 individuals are in hospital, 97 of whom are in intensive care.

The province is inching closer towards its vaccination goals for the summer, as now over 2.9 million doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, there have been three new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,683 deaths in BC.

“As immunization is the foundation of our approach, it’s crucial to our success that we all get registered and vaccinated,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY HEALTH AUTHORITY:

Northern Health: +8 (7,611)

Interior Health: +40 (11,533)

Fraser Health: +109 (82,289)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +84 (33,598)

Island Health: +9 (4,847)