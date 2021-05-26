The Province has provided $5 million through the BC Indigenous Tourism Recovery Fund, $305,000 of that is coming to the Cariboo.

Indigenous Tourism businesses in BC received up to $45,000 dollars from the fund to pay for rent, utility, installing health and safety measures, and shifting services online.

“Indigenous tourism was the fastest-growing segment of B.C.’s tourism industry before the pandemic, and we’re determined to maintain this momentum,” says Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “These grants are demonstrating reconciliation in action by ensuring people working in Indigenous tourism can continue inviting visitors for years to come.”

The BC Government says the grants assisted in maintaining or creating nearly 1,200 jobs in BC.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport said the names of the businesses receiving funding would not be released for privacy reasons.