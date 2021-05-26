School District 27 announced today (May 26) that four schools will have new principals.

Elaine Colgate will be rejoining the District to take on the position at Mile 108 Elementary.

Colgate served SD27 as Principal of Marie Sharpe, Cataline, and Alexis Creek schools.

Shawn Nelson who has been serving as Vice-Principal at 100 Mile House Elementary since 2016 will be the Principal of Lac La Hache Elementary.

Kimberly Ikebuchi, who’s has been the Learning Support Teacher at Tatla Lake, Anahim Lake, and Alexis Creek Elementary-Junior Secondary schools since 2020, will be the new Principal at Tatla Lake Elementary Junior Secondary.

And Grant Gustafson who is currently serving as Vice-Principal at Lake City Secondary WL Campus since 2020, and previously to that 2012-2017 will be the District Principal Indigenous Education.

Superintendent of Schools, Chris Van Der Mark congratulated and welcomed them into their new roles and wished them much success.