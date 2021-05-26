Quesnel RCMP seized a total of three firearms after responding to reports of an erratic driver and a single vehicle rollover.

Police first received a call on Monday night at around 8 o’clock about a white Mercedes that was driving erratically on the Moffat Bridge.

The caller told them that it almost caused a collision.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says police spotted the vehicle about five hours later at a gas station on Carson Avenue.

“When the driver was asked to provide a breath sample on an alcohol screening device, his demeanor changed causing the officers to pat him down for officer safety. The officers located a loaded 40 caliber handgun in the man’s waist band.”

Weseen says 36-year old Ryan David Gillman, who is from Quesnel, was arrested for possession of a restricted firearm.

“A search incidental to the arrest resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, and $3,800 cash.”

Gillman was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2021.

Weseen says RCMP were also called to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 97 at Ten Mile Lake on Tuesday morning at around six o’clock.

“The investigation revealed a white Genesis SUV was traveling southbound, crossed the center line, and rolled into the east ditch. The front passenger was trapped in the vehicle and was airlifted to Vancouver with serious injuries.”

Weseen says police then located a loaded handgun and a loaded assault rifle in the ditch behind the SUV.

He says three other men at the scene were taken into custody in relation to this investigation, but were later released without charges.

The investigation continues.