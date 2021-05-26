The City of Williams Lake has identified a water main break in the Hodgson Road/Wotzke Drive area on Hutchinson Road.

The City says the west side may experience some service loss because of the break. The break interferes with filling the Woodland Drive reservoir, and affected areas include the Westridge and Golf Course subdivisions, Terra Ridge, and alone Wotzke Drive and Hodgson Road.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to conserve water wherever possible until further notice.

City crews are currently working with a contractor to repair the line, and updates will be provided once available.