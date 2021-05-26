The UNBC Timberwolves women’s soccer team went to the Cariboo to find their goalkeeper of the future.

Brityn Hinsche of Williams Lake committed to the club for the 2021-2022 Canada West season.

“I am very excited. I am also nervous, because I am going to be playing with some fourth and fifth years, so I am going to be the newbie on the team. But it is going to be a good experience for me, and I am going to get to make a whole bunch of new friends that way.”

The 18-year-old stated the chance to play close to home was a factor in her decision to commit to the Timberwolves.

“That is one of the reasons I chose UNBC. It is close to home. I want them to be able to come and see how much I have grown in the sport. They have been watching me since I was young. For them to see me grow as a player will mean a lot to me and a lot to them.”

Hinsche has been mentoring under current UNBC goaltending duo Brooke Molby and Madison Doyle.

Both Molby and Doyle are entering their senior seasons with the T-Wolves.

Hinsche is set to graduate from Williams Lake / Lake City Secondary next month, with an eye towards enrolling in UNBC’s biomedical program.