Williams Lake goalkeeper joins T-Wolves WSOC
Photo supplied by UNBC Athletics
The UNBC Timberwolves women’s soccer team went to the Cariboo to find their goalkeeper of the future.
Brityn Hinsche of Williams Lake committed to the club for the 2021-2022 Canada West season.
“I am very excited. I am also nervous, because I am going to be playing with some fourth and fifth years, so I am going to be the newbie on the team. But it is going to be a good experience for me, and I am going to get to make a whole bunch of new friends that way.”
The 18-year-old stated the chance to play close to home was a factor in her decision to commit to the Timberwolves.
“That is one of the reasons I chose UNBC. It is close to home. I want them to be able to come and see how much I have grown in the sport. They have been watching me since I was young. For them to see me grow as a player will mean a lot to me and a lot to them.”
Hinsche has been mentoring under current UNBC goaltending duo Brooke Molby and Madison Doyle.
Both Molby and Doyle are entering their senior seasons with the T-Wolves.
Hinsche is set to graduate from Williams Lake / Lake City Secondary next month, with an eye towards enrolling in UNBC’s biomedical program.