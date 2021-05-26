School District 27 posted on their Facebook page today (MAY 25th) that a school community member at Lake City Senior Secondary School WL Campus tested positive for COVID-19.

The potential school exposure date is May 17 and 18 and the District says they are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

The District says unless contacted by Interior Health or asked to self-isolate, to attend school as per usual.

The last time there was a potential exposure at Lake City Secondary WL Campus was back in early April.