Two people charged in connection with a homicide near Williams Lake were ordered to stand trial this past Friday.

That was the result of a preliminary inquiry for 30-year old Wyatt Boffa and 22-year old Daine Stump.

Both are charged with first degree murder.

Boffa is due back in Supreme Court on July 26th to fix a date, while Stump has a bail hearing on June 17th.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence on Mountain House Road back in December of 2018.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a deceased male, later identified as 43-year old Jamie Baldwin.