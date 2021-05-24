The Northern Health region has 44 of the 974 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days.

In a statement released this afternoon (Monday), provincial health officials reported on three periods: from May 21 to May 22, there were 356 new cases, from May 22 to May 23, there were 325 new cases and in the last 24 hours, there were less than 300 people that tested positive (293).

The rolling 7-day average is 383, the lowest since November 3rd.

There are 3,953 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

A further 136,603 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 292 individuals are currently hospitalized, 96 of whom are in intensive care.

There have been 12 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,679 people that have passed away.

In addition, 2,885,488 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to adults 18 and over in B.C., 147,144 of which are second doses.

Doctor Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Premier John Horgan will announce BC’s restart plan tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.

BREAKDOWN: (over 3 days)

Northern Health: +44 (7,599)

Interior Health: +117 (11,457)

Fraser Health: +630 (82,004)

Vancouver Coastal Health: + 157 (33,444)

Island Health: +25 (4,835)

BC: +974 (Total 142,347)