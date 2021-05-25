Many not-for-profit groups in the Cariboo delivering social services to people and families are receiving a big boost.

The BC Government is contributing nearly $61 million to over 1,400 not-for-profits across the province through BC’s Community Gaming Grants. Some of the groups receiving money include those provide child care, support for people with liabilities, seniors’ activities, health education and more.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the not-for-profit sector has been a beacon for many British Columbians, guiding them through challenging times with programs that have made life better and helped keep communities resilient,” Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “We are stronger when we work together, and our government is committed to supporting these organizations and the people who rely on them – today, and as we move forward into recovery.”

100 Mile House groups receiving funding include:

100 Mile House Food Bank Society

Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre

Canadian Mental Health Association South Cariboo

Jump! Canada Society

Quesnel:

Quesnel Women’s Resource Society

Quesnel Lions Club

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Quesnel

B P Service Association

Royal Canadian Legion Cariboo Branch #94

1st Baker Creek BPSA Scouting Group

BPSA Scouts – 14th Dragon Lake

Quesnel Tillicum Society

Williams Lake:

Williams Lake Hospice Society

Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake

Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District

Contact Women’s Group Society

Shrine Club #26 – Cariboo

Knights of Columbus #4785

Lions Club of Williams Lake

Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxillary

For a full list of recipients, click here. All Community Gaming Grant funding must comply with the provincial health officer’s orders. The program is providing flexibility for organizations to delay project and service delivery until they can do so safely.