Two Williams Lake RCMP officers are quite sore today after exercising for a good cause.

Yesterday, Constable Dan Cohen and Corporal Fraser Bjornson did one pushup for every dollar they raised for KidSport outside Save-On-Foods.

“We made nearly $1,200 yesterday while we did as pushups as we made money, so we’re recovering from that,” said Cohen.

While nearly 1,200 pushups would be more than enough for most, Cohen and Bjornson aren’t done yet. Next weekend on May 28th, the two will be running a 4 y 4 by 48, meaning they will run 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours and will be doing so to raise money for KidSport.

Cohen says they’ve been training hard and should be good to go for the 28th.